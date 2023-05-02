Fourth mobile housing court kiosk opens at Cleveland Public Library branch

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today, at the Mt. Pleasant Branch of the Cleveland Public Library (CPL), another remote Cleveland Housing Court location was opened.

These mobile kiosks are designed to make it easier for residents to access the housing court without having to make their way downtown to the Justice Center.

“We want to be able to allow them to stay closer to home. It can be very intimidating if you are getting evicted you don’t want to have to go to the Justice Center pay for parking, go through security, stand in the long lines.”

Judge W. Mona Scott, the only housing judge in the Cleveland system, teamed up with the Cleveland Public Library to house community based housing courts using magistrates to help tenants and landlords more quickly and fairly settle disputes over past due rents.

It’s also designed to increase compliance by both parties by making sure each side is heard and a determination made about whether a tenants can or will be evicted.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.