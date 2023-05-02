2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Fourth mobile housing court kiosk opens at Cleveland Public Library branch

By Harry Boomer
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today, at the Mt. Pleasant Branch of the Cleveland Public Library (CPL), another remote Cleveland Housing Court location was opened.

These mobile kiosks are designed to make it easier for residents to access the housing court without having to make their way downtown to the Justice Center.

“We want to be able to allow them to stay closer to home. It can be very intimidating if you are getting evicted you don’t want to have to go to the Justice Center pay for parking, go through security, stand in the long lines.”

Judge W. Mona Scott, the only housing judge in the Cleveland system, teamed up with the Cleveland Public Library to house community based housing courts using magistrates to help tenants and landlords more quickly and fairly settle disputes over past due rents.

It’s also designed to increase compliance by both parties by making sure each side is heard and a determination made about whether a tenants can or will be evicted.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
Crystal Cespedes
Solon High School teacher unexpectedly dies at 40
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg makes visit to Northeast Ohio grocery store

Latest News

Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg makes visit to Northeast Ohio grocery store
Cleveland Police replace senior citizen’s stolen bike
Cleveland Police replace senior citizen’s stolen bike
Baby boom! African Safari Wildlife Park welcomes 5 furry youngsters, including this llama
Baby boom! African Safari Wildlife Park welcomes 5 furry youngsters
A man received the surprise of a lifetime on Thursday after winning $2.5 million from a $10...
Man wins $2.5M from $10 lottery scratch-off bought at Northeast Ohio gas station