2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Geauga County Sheriff warns of scammer impersonating law enforcement

By Noelle Williams
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Thieves posing as law enforcement are hoping to get your money. said Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand.

Sheriff Hildenbrand is warning the community of the most recent scam involving a bogus Sgt. Moody.

According to Sheriff Hildenbrand, Sgt. Moody tells the person on the other side of the phone there is a warrant out for their arrest and demands they pay him or go to jail.

“We don’t call to collect money. We’ll come to your house and get you, but we don’t call people and say pay money and we won’t arrest you,” said Sheriff Hildenbrand.

“Most of these calls are being made from out of the country,” said Sheriff Hildenbrand.

If you received this call or a similar on, always report it to the police.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Crystal Cespedes
Solon High School teacher unexpectedly dies at 40
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action

Latest News

Akron Fire welcomes special investigator K-9 Phoenix to sniff out arsons
Akron Fire welcomes special investigator K-9 Phoenix to sniff out arsons
Grand jury indicts Geauga County student accused of bringing gun to high school
3 teenagers shot after party in Canton (body camera video)
Bay Village Police file photo
Bay Village woman loses $10,399 in computer virus scam
This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a carry-on bag at Cleveland Hopkins International...
TSA officers intercept 5 guns at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in April