Geauga County Sheriff warns of scammer impersonating law enforcement

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Thieves posing as law enforcement are hoping to get your money. said Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand.

Sheriff Hildenbrand is warning the community of the most recent scam involving a bogus Sgt. Moody.

According to Sheriff Hildenbrand, Sgt. Moody tells the person on the other side of the phone there is a warrant out for their arrest and demands they pay him or go to jail.

“We don’t call to collect money. We’ll come to your house and get you, but we don’t call people and say pay money and we won’t arrest you,” said Sheriff Hildenbrand.

“Most of these calls are being made from out of the country,” said Sheriff Hildenbrand.

If you received this call or a similar on, always report it to the police.

