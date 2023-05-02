2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Grand jury indicts Geauga County student accused of bringing gun to high school

(WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Geauga County Grand Jury indicted an 18-year-old West Geauga High School student with three felony charges for allegedly bringing a gun to school on April 3.

Brandon Morrissette, of Lyndhurst, was indicted on the charges of attempted aggravated murder, possessing a deadly weapon in a school safety zone and inducing panic.

Chester Township Police Chief Craig Young said Morrissette admitted to developing a plan to cause harm to students at the high school and he was planning on using that gun.

According to Chief Young, when Morrissette was arrested at the school, he had three loaded magazines and the handgun in his backpack. He also had a knife secured to his pants, said Chief Young.

Morrissette is currently locked up in the Geauga County Jail.

Chief Young added the high school was swept later that day and nothing was found.

West Geauga High School
West Geauga High School((Source: WOIO))

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Crystal Cespedes
Solon High School teacher unexpectedly dies at 40
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action

Latest News

Akron Fire welcomes special investigator K-9 Phoenix to sniff out arsons
Akron Fire welcomes special investigator K-9 Phoenix to sniff out arsons
3 teenagers shot after party in Canton (body camera video)
Bay Village Police file photo
Bay Village woman loses $10,399 in computer virus scam
This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a carry-on bag at Cleveland Hopkins International...
TSA officers intercept 5 guns at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in April