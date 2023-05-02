Grand jury indicts Geauga County student accused of bringing gun to high school

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Geauga County Grand Jury indicted an 18-year-old West Geauga High School student with three felony charges for allegedly bringing a gun to school on April 3.

Brandon Morrissette, of Lyndhurst, was indicted on the charges of attempted aggravated murder, possessing a deadly weapon in a school safety zone and inducing panic.

Chester Township Police Chief Craig Young said Morrissette admitted to developing a plan to cause harm to students at the high school and he was planning on using that gun.

According to Chief Young, when Morrissette was arrested at the school, he had three loaded magazines and the handgun in his backpack. He also had a knife secured to his pants, said Chief Young.

Morrissette is currently locked up in the Geauga County Jail.

Chief Young added the high school was swept later that day and nothing was found.

West Geauga High School ((Source: WOIO))

