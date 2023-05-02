2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

LeBron James: ‘I got nothing but the greatest respect for Steph’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - LeBron James and Steph Curry meet in the playoffs for the fifth time starting tonight but don’t expect any trash talk.

“We’re two of the most competitive players that have ever played this game and we want to etch our names in the history books as much as we can,” James, 38, said Tuesday morning. “I got nothing but the greatest respect for Steph.”

The two stars met 4 straight years in the NBA Finals when James was a Cleveland Cavalier; Curry’s Golden State Warriors won 3 of the 4 matchups.

Overall, Curry is 15-7 against James in the playoffs.

The Warriors and Lakers both upset higher-seeded teams in the first round. Golden State knocked off #3 seed Sacramento in 7 games, while Los Angeles bounced #2 Memphis in six.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Crystal Cespedes
Solon High School teacher unexpectedly dies at 40
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action

Latest News

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) warms up prior to the start of an NFL...
Browns pick up option on tackle Jedrick Wills
The "Diamond C" logo is an evolution of the team's classic Block C logo.
Yanks put Judge on IL, blow late lead to Guardians, lose 3-2
Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) warms up prior to the start of an NFL...
Reports: Cleveland Browns pick up 5th-year option for LT Jedrick Wills Jr.
A general view of the NFL Draft stage on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (AP...
Jose Ramirez drafted by Tampa Bay Buccaneers