LeBron James: ‘I got nothing but the greatest respect for Steph’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - LeBron James and Steph Curry meet in the playoffs for the fifth time starting tonight but don’t expect any trash talk.

“We’re two of the most competitive players that have ever played this game and we want to etch our names in the history books as much as we can,” James, 38, said Tuesday morning. “I got nothing but the greatest respect for Steph.”

Players with 400+ career 3-pointers in the postseason:



Lebron James

Steph Curry

Klay Thompson



We get to see all three in the same series 👀



(via @statmuse) pic.twitter.com/5h3QEKRsH8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 2, 2023

The two stars met 4 straight years in the NBA Finals when James was a Cleveland Cavalier; Curry’s Golden State Warriors won 3 of the 4 matchups.

Overall, Curry is 15-7 against James in the playoffs.

The Warriors and Lakers both upset higher-seeded teams in the first round. Golden State knocked off #3 seed Sacramento in 7 games, while Los Angeles bounced #2 Memphis in six.

