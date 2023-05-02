2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man arrested for firing shots in Willoughby Hills apartment complex parking lot, police say

Willoughby Hills Police (file photo)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby Hills Police confirmed a 33-year-old man was arrested for firing shots in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Officers were sent to the Willoughby Hills Towers at 27400 Chardon Road in the early morning hours of May 2 for 911 calls of multiple shots fired in the parking lot, according to WHPD.

WHPD said officers arrived within minutes and found a 33-year-old man in the parking lot who callers reported as the gunman.

Officers immediately took the suspect into custody and began investigating, said WHPD.

WHPD stated that officers found a gun on the suspect and multiple spent shell casings in the area.

The suspect was taken to jail and multiple charges are pending, according to WHPD.

WHPD confirmed no one was injured in the shooting.

“However, WHPD takes incidents like this seriously, as a bullet could easily go through a wall and injure an innocent person,” WHPD stated. “We can’t say enough about the bravery and professionalism of our officers; both in their quick response and removal of this threat to our community.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

