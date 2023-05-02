Man found dead in car in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neigborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Cleveland man was found dead inside a vehicle in Slavic Village Monday.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Cynquan Leggett.

According to officials, Leggett was located in a vacant lot in the 7200 block of Park Ave.

At this time, there are no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

