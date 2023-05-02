2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Ohio primaries: photo ID law goes into affect Tuesday

Tuesday, May 2 is the primary and special election voting day in Ohio, and it is the first...
Tuesday, May 2 is the primary and special election voting day in Ohio, and it is the first after a number of changes were made to how voters can vote early and in-person.(Photo: FOX19)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tuesday, May 2 is the primary and special election voting day in Ohio, and it is the first after a number of changes were made to how voters can vote early and in-person.

A new voting law went into effect Tuesday, requiring voters to show a state-issued photo ID when they vote in-person.

Officials say forms of ID without a photo, such as proof of address with a piece of mail, are no longer acceptable.

Free state ID’s were made available beginning April 7th officials say.

Polls will be open April 2 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m..

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Crystal Cespedes
Solon High School teacher unexpectedly dies at 40
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action

Latest News

Attempt theft suspect
Cleveland police search for men who tried to steal jewelry
Man found dead in car in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neigborhood
John Ruediger (Source: Mayfield Heights police)
Sentencing for former Streetsboro councilman convicted of sending inappropriate photos to teen
Great Wolf Lodge Sandusky is hosting a hiring event Tuesday to cover all positions at the resort.
Looking for a job? Sandusky’s Great Wolf Lodge to host hiring event Tuesday