Ohio primaries: photo ID law goes into affect Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tuesday, May 2 is the primary and special election voting day in Ohio, and it is the first after a number of changes were made to how voters can vote early and in-person.

A new voting law went into effect Tuesday, requiring voters to show a state-issued photo ID when they vote in-person.

Officials say forms of ID without a photo, such as proof of address with a piece of mail, are no longer acceptable.

Free state ID’s were made available beginning April 7th officials say.

Polls will be open April 2 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m..

