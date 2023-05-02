2 Strong 4 Bullies
Orange High School put on lockdown after finding bullet, gun

Orange High School put on lockdown after finding bullet, gun
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Orange High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a bullet was found in the cafeteria, according to the school district.

While the school was on lockdown, the district said students were not permitted to be in the halls, and classroom doors were locked.

Police officers and school administrators searched the school while classes continued.

During the search, police said a student came forward and admitted to owning the bullet.

The student was escorted by administrators to their car, where they had a small caliber rifle and ammunition, which were taken by police.

School officials said they administered “appropriate disciplinary action,” and the Pepper Pike Police Department took the student into custody.

“I commend our staff and local law enforcement for their alertness and quick, effective response to this situation,” the district said. “Providing a safe learning environment for our students and staff is a priority. We will keep you informed during these types of situations and ask that you remember that all accurate, official information on these matters will come directly from the Orange Schools.”

Pepper Pike police said they do not believe the student had harmful intentions, however criminal charges are pending.

The district reminded students and family to say something if they see something, and asked anyone with information about a possible threat to report the concern.

The Safe School Helpline is available to anonymously report concerns (call 1-800-4-1-VOICE, ext. 359 or text “TIPS” to 66746).

