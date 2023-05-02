2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Looking for a job? Sandusky’s Great Wolf Lodge to host hiring event Tuesday

Great Wolf Lodge Sandusky is hosting a hiring event Tuesday to cover all positions at the resort.
Great Wolf Lodge Sandusky is hosting a hiring event Tuesday to cover all positions at the resort.(Source: Great Wolf Lodge Sandusky)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Great Wolf Lodge Sandusky is hosting a hiring event Tuesday to cover all positions at the resort.

Officials say the goal of the hiring event is to hire more than 50 new employees for positions including lifeguards, housekeeping and food and beverage attendants.

Appointments and interviews can be scheduled by texting GWLSANDUSKY to 25000.

The job fair is scheduled to run from 1 to 4 p.m. at 4600 Milan Road in Sandusky, officials say.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Crystal Cespedes
Solon High School teacher unexpectedly dies at 40
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action

Latest News

Man found dead in car in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neigborhood
John Ruediger (Source: Mayfield Heights police)
Sentencing for former Streetsboro councilman convicted of sending inappropriate photos to teen
Family asks Cleveland for $20 million for 2019 police chase that killed 13-year-old Tamia...
City of Cleveland spends $267K to fight lawsuit in death of 13-year-old Tamia Chappman
gavel
Lorain County man found guilty in county’s first human trafficking trial