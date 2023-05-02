Looking for a job? Sandusky’s Great Wolf Lodge to host hiring event Tuesday

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Great Wolf Lodge Sandusky is hosting a hiring event Tuesday to cover all positions at the resort.

Officials say the goal of the hiring event is to hire more than 50 new employees for positions including lifeguards, housekeeping and food and beverage attendants.

Appointments and interviews can be scheduled by texting GWLSANDUSKY to 25000.

The job fair is scheduled to run from 1 to 4 p.m. at 4600 Milan Road in Sandusky, officials say.

