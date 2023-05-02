CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Jonas Brothers are bringing THE TOUR to The Land on “their most ambitious outing yet” to perform five albums each night of a massive 35-date stadium and arena run.

If you’re a “Sucker” for the Jonas Brothers, you won’t have to “Hold On” until the “Year 3000″ for them to come to Cleveland.

The band “Who’s In Your Head” will be at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Monday, Sept. 18.

But “Happiness Begins” with getting your tickets, so “Remember This” link - verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/jonasbrothers - since you’ll need it to register for your chance at tickets now through 11:59 p.m. on May 6.

Tickets for THE TOUR will have fans giving the “S.O.S” from high demand, so the Verified Fan presale will be fans’ best shot at tickets.

The Jonas Brothers tour is using this platform to ensure tickets get into the hands of “Only Human” fans.

Don’t “Hestitate” to register since fans who are selected to get an access code will get to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting May 9.

Citi cardmembers will also have access to presale tickets at 10 a.m. on May 10 through 10 p.m. on May 11.

Go to www.citientertainment.com for complete presale details.

THE TOUR will also have a variety of VIP packages and experiences that’ll have fans “Burnin’ Up” with excitement.

(No word yet on if those packages include gift cards to “Waffle House.”)

Fans with the “Lovebug” for the band did not get access to presale will have to wait “A Little Bit Longer” to grab the limited number of tickets available in the general sale, which starts at 10 a.m. on May 12 at jonasbrothers.com.

