TSA officers intercept 5 guns at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in April

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials announced Tuesday they recovered five guns at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) in April and a total of nine guns at the airport since January.

The most recent discovery was a loaded handgun on April 28.

“Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags, and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport,” Ohio TSA Federal Security Director Don Barker said. “This simple act could save you lots of time and money, along with avoiding possible arrest with local law enforcement.”

In 2022, 35 firearms were stopped over the entire year.

The penalty for bringing weapons to the airport increased and can reach as high as $14,950, depending on the circumstances. TSA determines the penalty amount for a violation based on the circumstances in each case.

If you are caught with a firearm, TSA will also revoke TSA PreCheck® eligibility for at least five years,

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

