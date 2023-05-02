2 Strong 4 Bullies
WATCH: Father and son rescued after being swept from shore

A father and son were rescued after being swept away from shore. (Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A father and son were recently rescued after being swept away from the Florida shore.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office marine deputies captured the incident on April 23.

The man and his young son were swimming off Anna Maria Island when strong rip currents carried them away.

Rescuers want to remind people to use caution when in the ocean.

If you do get caught in a rip current, remain calm because fighting makes it worse.

Authorities say to swim parallel to the shore to move out of the current.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

