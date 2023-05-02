Firefighters battle warehouse fire in Cleveland’s Stockyard neighborhood
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters are currently fighting a fire at an industrial building in the 3500 block of West 65th.
Crews were called to the scene around 4:45 pm.
A 54-year-old man was transported to MetroHealth Hospital in stable condition with leg burns.
This is a developing story check back with 19 News for the latest information.
