Firefighters battle warehouse fire in Cleveland’s Stockyard neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters are currently fighting a fire at an industrial building in the 3500 block of West 65th.

Crews were called to the scene around 4:45 pm.

A 54-year-old man was transported to MetroHealth Hospital in stable condition with leg burns.

This is a developing story check back with 19 News for the latest information.

