2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Firefighters battle warehouse fire in Cleveland’s Stockyard neighborhood

West 65th warehouse fire
West 65th warehouse fire(WOIO)
By Brian Koster
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters are currently fighting a fire at an industrial building in the 3500 block of West 65th.

Crews were called to the scene around 4:45 pm.

A 54-year-old man was transported to MetroHealth Hospital in stable condition with leg burns.

This is a developing story check back with 19 News for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Crystal Cespedes
Solon High School teacher unexpectedly dies at 40
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action

Latest News

Former Northeast Ohio U.S. Marine killed while volunteering in Ukraine
Former Northeast Ohio U.S. Marine killed while volunteering in Ukraine
Akron mother accused of killing son
Akron mother arrested 7 years after son’s murder
Orange High School put on lockdown after finding bullet, gun
Orange High School put on lockdown after finding bullet, gun
Former Northeast Ohio U.S. Marine killed while volunteering in Ukraine
Former Northeast Ohio U.S. Marine killed while volunteering in Ukraine