1 man dies after being shot in Akron bar parking lot, 2nd man injured

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for the man who shot two people in the parking lot of a bar Tuesday evening, killing one of them.

The shooting happened around 10:47 p.m. at D & K Bar & Pub in the 1300 block of E. Archwood Ave., police said.

Akron offices said it appears the unknown suspects pulled into the parking lot and opened fired on the victims, who were standing outside.

EMS transported a 21-year-old man to Summa Health Akron City Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 28-year-old man was transported to a local hospital by a private vehicle. Police said he died from his injuries.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time.

Police said they are still working to identify the suspects and to determine if there are any additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

