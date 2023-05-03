19 First Alert Day: Wind driven showers impacting travel today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A large upper level low pressure system is centered just east of us over New York State and Pennsylvania. One more day with numerous showers in the area. A northwest wind will gust over 30 mph at times so the rain will be wind driven. This will have an impact on travel, especially this morning. Some areas will mix with snow or snow pellets at times early. The showers will be more scattered this afternoon. A chilly day with high temperatures in the 45 to 50 degree range. This system will continue to track east tonight. The risk of showers tonight and tomorrow is low. Just isolated showers around. Temperatures will slowly moderate the next few days. Friday and the weekend are looking dry. That is a nice change.

