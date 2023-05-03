2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

19 First Alert Day: Wind driven showers impacting travel today

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A large upper level low pressure system is centered just east of us over New York State and Pennsylvania. One more day with numerous showers in the area. A northwest wind will gust over 30 mph at times so the rain will be wind driven. This will have an impact on travel, especially this morning. Some areas will mix with snow or snow pellets at times early. The showers will be more scattered this afternoon. A chilly day with high temperatures in the 45 to 50 degree range. This system will continue to track east tonight. The risk of showers tonight and tomorrow is low. Just isolated showers around. Temperatures will slowly moderate the next few days. Friday and the weekend are looking dry. That is a nice change.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
Crystal Cespedes
Solon High School teacher unexpectedly dies at 40
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg makes visit to Northeast Ohio grocery store

Latest News

19 First Alert Weather Day: Wintry mix through mid-week; cold and windy conditions linger
19 First Alert Weather Day: Wintry mix through mid-week; cold and windy conditions linger
19 First Alert Weather Day: Periods of rain and snow continue through mid-week; cold and windy...
19 First Alert Weather Day: Periods of rain and snow continue through mid-week; cold and windy
Cold and windy today with a winter mix in the area.
19 First Alert Weather Day: Wintry mix through mid-week; cold and windy conditions linger
Northeast Ohio Weather: A cold and windy start to May; winter mix today through mid week
Northeast Ohio Weather: A cold and windy start to May; winter mix today through mid week