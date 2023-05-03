And the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees are....
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced the 2023 inductees this morning in Cleveland.
The class will be inducted on Nov. 3rd in a ceremony in New York, and then return to Cleveland in 2024.
The inductees are;
- Kate Bush
- Sheryl Crow
- Missy Elliott
- George Michael
- Willie Nelson
- Rage Against the Machine
- The Spinners
- DJ Kool Herc
- Link Wray
- Chaka Khan
- Al Kooper
- Berine Taupin
- Don Cornelius
Bands that didn’t make the cut this time were Tribe Called Quest, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order.
