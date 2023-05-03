2 Strong 4 Bullies
And the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees are....

By Dan DeRoos
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced the 2023 inductees this morning in Cleveland.

The class will be inducted on Nov. 3rd in a ceremony in New York, and then return to Cleveland in 2024.

The inductees are;

  • Kate Bush
  • Sheryl Crow
  • Missy Elliott
  • George Michael
  • Willie Nelson
  • Rage Against the Machine
  • The Spinners
  • DJ Kool Herc
  • Link Wray
  • Chaka Khan
  • Al Kooper
  • Berine Taupin
  • Don Cornelius

Bands that didn’t make the cut this time were Tribe Called Quest, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order.

