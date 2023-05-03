And the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees are....

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced the 2023 inductees this morning in Cleveland.

The class will be inducted on Nov. 3rd in a ceremony in New York, and then return to Cleveland in 2024.

The inductees are;

Kate Bush

Sheryl Crow

Missy Elliott

George Michael

Willie Nelson

Rage Against the Machine

The Spinners

DJ Kool Herc

Link Wray

Chaka Khan

Al Kooper

Berine Taupin

Don Cornelius

Bands that didn’t make the cut this time were Tribe Called Quest, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.