52-year-old Cleveland man reported missing

Shawn Applegate
Shawn Applegate(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on May 2 to help find missing 52-year-old Shawn Applegate.

He was described by police as 6′1″ tall, 230 pounds, with brown hair, and green eyes.

Police did not specify where or when he was last seen.

If you see Applegate or know where he may be, call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police Non-Emergency line at 216-621-1234.

Shawn Applegate
Shawn Applegate(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

