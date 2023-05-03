2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Akron elects City Council member as new mayor

Shammas Malik was elected as the new Mayor of Akron Tuesday
Shammas Malik was elected as the new Mayor of Akron Tuesday(Source: Akron City Council)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Akron elected a new mayor during the May 2 primary vote Tuesday.

Shammas Malik will serve as Akron’s next mayor, officials say.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan issued a statement congratulating Malik on his win.

“I congratulate Shammas Malik on his win to serve as Akron’s 63rd Mayor. My administration is committed to setting our next Mayor up for success by offering a smooth transition as we get closer to 2024. The work for me and my team has never stopped, and we will continue to work hard for Akron just as we always have.”

Dan Horrigan

Cuyahoga Falls council member Adam Miller issued a statement of congratulations to Malik.

Miller says Cuyahoga Falls and Akron have connected through the redevelopment of the Merriman Valley and the removal of the Gorge dam.

The Ohio Environmental Council Action Fund issued a statement congratulating Malik on his win and expressing their excitement for a mayor who is invested in a greener future.

“We’re thrilled Akron voters overwhelmingly chose Councilmember Malik who will execute on his vision to advance environmental justice, invest in renewable energy job creation, and prioritize meaningful action on the climate crisis.”

Pete Bucher, OEC Action Fund Chief of Staff

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Crystal Cespedes
Solon High School teacher unexpectedly dies at 40
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action

Latest News

Fatal fire in the Hough neighborhood
Fire in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood kills 1
Grand jury indicts Geauga County student accused of bringing gun to high school
A man was transported to the hospital in serious condition due to a gunshot would to the...
Shooting in Cleveland’s Stockyards neighborhood sends 1 to hospital
Mitchell Pivarski took this video that shows all of the purses dumped and abandoned in the...
Elderly Stow women’s cars smashed, purses stolen during pickleball game