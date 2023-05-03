Akron elects City Council member as new mayor

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Akron elected a new mayor during the May 2 primary vote Tuesday.

Shammas Malik will serve as Akron’s next mayor, officials say.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan issued a statement congratulating Malik on his win.

“I congratulate Shammas Malik on his win to serve as Akron’s 63rd Mayor. My administration is committed to setting our next Mayor up for success by offering a smooth transition as we get closer to 2024. The work for me and my team has never stopped, and we will continue to work hard for Akron just as we always have.”

Cuyahoga Falls council member Adam Miller issued a statement of congratulations to Malik.

Miller says Cuyahoga Falls and Akron have connected through the redevelopment of the Merriman Valley and the removal of the Gorge dam.

The Ohio Environmental Council Action Fund issued a statement congratulating Malik on his win and expressing their excitement for a mayor who is invested in a greener future.

“We’re thrilled Akron voters overwhelmingly chose Councilmember Malik who will execute on his vision to advance environmental justice, invest in renewable energy job creation, and prioritize meaningful action on the climate crisis.”

