2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

American dies while climbing Mount Everest

FILE - Mount Everest looms in the distance. An American man from Seattle died in an attempt to...
FILE - Mount Everest looms in the distance. An American man from Seattle died in an attempt to climb the world's highest peak.(Source: CNN/file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — A retired Seattle doctor died while climbing Mount Everest on Monday, according to University of Washington officials.

University officials said on Twitter Tuesday that Dr. Jonathan Sugarman died Monday on the mountain. He was climbing the mountain as part of an expedition arranged by Washington state-based International Mountain Guides.

Company officials said on their website that one of their team members died on the mountain at Camp 2, two levels higher than the base camp.

“It is with deep sorrow that IMG reports the death of one of our Everest 2023 team members at Camp 2,” Eric Simonson, CEO of International Mountain Guides, said in a post on the website. “We can confirm that this event was not the result of a climbing accident or route condition that would be of potential impact or safety concern to any other teams on the mountain.”

Sugarman and the other IMG expedition climbers began moving up the mountain on April 29, according to expedition posts on the website.

The University of Washington said on Twitter that Sugarman was a clinical faculty member known for his work in Native American health care and international health.

Three Sherpa climbers died after falling into a deep crevasse on a treacherous section of Mount Everest just above the base camp in April.

Hundreds of foreign climbers and a similar number of Nepalese guides and helpers were expected to try to scale the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) mountain during the main climbing season that began in March and ends in late May.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Crystal Cespedes
Solon High School teacher unexpectedly dies at 40
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of

Latest News

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers speaks to the media during a news conference announcing...
Wife of man suspected of killing 5 neighbors arrested, sheriff says
Chaka Khan celebrates 50 years in music at Cleveland's Rock Hall
And the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees are....
Police search for three missing Willoughby men
Three men missing from Willoughby, search continues
FILE - Moskva River and the Kremlin are shown in this file photo.
Russia says it foiled an alleged drone attack on Kremlin
This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, George Michael and Willie Nelson, who are among...
Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson and George Michael among Rock Hall inductees