2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Beachwood bond issue to fund $65 million project passes

The letter said the district worked with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health upon learning...
The letter said the district worked with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health upon learning about the positive COVID-19 cases.((Source: Beachwood City Schools))
By Megan McSweeney
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Beachwood community voted to approve the bond issue that will fund the constriction of two new elementary schools and update the Fairmount Early Childhood Center.

The new elementary schools will replace the Bryden and Hilltop schools, officials say.

The 3.95-mill bond issue will cost $138.25 per year for each $100,000 of the appraised value of a home, officials say.

The bond issue will last 37 years and fund the $65 million project, according to Beachwood City Schools.

Officials say Beachwood City Council agreed to pause levying the City’s 2.4 charter mills for up to three years following the successful passage of the bond issue.

“With the approval of this bond issue, the Beachwood community is investing in education for its future generations. We will now be able to maintain our tradition of educational excellence and provide the inspiring, high-quality, and secure facilities our students and staff deserve,” said Beachwood City Schools Superintendent Dr. Robert P. Hardis.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Crystal Cespedes
Solon High School teacher unexpectedly dies at 40
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of

Latest News

1 man dies after being shot in Akron bar parking lot, 2nd man injured
The city of Cleveland Heights is exchanging 30 electric lawnmowers with gas mowers owned by...
Going green: Cleveland Heights to exchange 30 resident’s gas lawnmowers for electric
Michael R. Powidel
Solon police search for missing endangered man
Chaka Khan celebrates 50 years in music at Cleveland's Rock Hall
And the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees are....