Cleveland man pleads guilty to killing Akron teenager

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old Cleveland man pleaded guilty to killing an 18-year-old Akron teenager in March 2022.

Cleveland police said Julius Webster killed Daymia Patterson.

Her body was found in the 2700 block of E. 99th Place on March 17, 2022.

That is in the city’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood.

Patterson’s mom said her daughter was killed when Webster fired into a crowd.

Webster pleaded guilty to the charge of felonious assault.

He will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge William Vodrey on June 1.

