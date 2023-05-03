Cleveland warehouse fire caused by space heater leaves $100,000 in damage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Firefighters determined the cause of the blaze that engulfed a warehouse in the Stockyard’s neighborhood.

Crews were called to the industrial building in the 3500 block of West 65th Street, south of Denison Avenue, around 4:45 p.m. on May 2.

A 54-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center after suffering burns to his leg, and was listed as stable, Cleveland Fire confirmed.

Twelve Cleveland Fire companies brought a total of 55 firefighters to battle the blaze.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental from a space heater, according to Cleveland Fire.

Cleveland Fire estimated the damage to be a $100,000 loss.

This video of the firefighters in action was shared by Cleveland Fire the next morning:

West 65th warehouse fire (WOIO)

