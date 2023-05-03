BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - A dog stranded on a rock in the middle of a river with rapid currents was saved after multiple departments came to their rescue.

The dog somehow got loose and made their way down the Berea Falls Scenic Overlook and became trapped on the rock, Parma Fire confirmed.

The Cleveland Metroparks Police Water Rescue Team was called to the scene, along with the Berea and Parma fire departments the evening of May 2, PFD said.

Parma Fire said five of its department’s Southwest Emergency Response Team members assisted in the rescue.

The mission was complicated from difficult access to begin with, and made even more challenging by the rapid currents from the recent rainfall, according to PFD.

Thanks to the life-saving efforts of the first responders, the dog was safely reunited with their owner.

Parma Fire shared these photos of the successful rescue mission:

Dog trapped in middle of raging river at Cleveland Metroparks rescued (Parma Fire Department)

Dog trapped in middle of raging river at Cleveland Metroparks rescued (Parma Fire Department)

Dog trapped in middle of raging river at Cleveland Metroparks rescued (Parma Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.