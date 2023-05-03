Fire in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood kills 1
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A house fire in the Hough neighborhood killed one woman early Wednesday, according to Cleveland Fire.
Officials say the Cleveland Division of Fire responded to a 4:38 a.m. call at East 66th Street and Whitney Avenue.
One 40-year-old woman was transported to MetroHealth where officials say she was pronounced dead.
A 19-year-old man got himself out of the house and was transported by EMS in stable condition.
The Cleveland Division of Fire estimates the damage of the fire to be $6,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story. return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.