Going green: Cleveland Heights to exchange 30 resident’s gas lawnmowers for electric

By Megan McSweeney
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland Heights is exchanging 30 electric lawnmowers with gas mowers owned by city residents in an effort to keep gas mowers from producing more air pollution.

Applications for the Lawnmower Exchange Program will open at 6 p.m. Wednesday May 3, the city says.

Officials say there are three requirements to have a chance to participate:

• You must provide proof that you are a resident of Cleveland Heights.

• You must be willing to exchange your working gas-powered lawn mower and bring it to the Cleveland Heights Community Center on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

• You must go to the Cleveland Heights Lawnmower Exchange Program page and apply to be part of the program.

The city says will the first 100 applications will be accepted and the 30 residents will be randomly chosen.

Officials say all accepted applicants will be notified by email by May 8 whether they have been selected for the exchange.

The Lawnmower Exchange will take place on Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cleveland Heights Community Center, 1 Monticello Boulevard.

And the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees are....