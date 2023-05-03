Google investing in Ohio with announcement

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Wednesday morning, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is joining executives from Google in Columbus to make an announcement about the companies growth and investment in the state.

Very few details are available, other than the who’s who list of people who will be attending including Google’s Vice President of Public Affairs and Public Policy, Google’s Head of Government Affairs and Public Policy in the Midwest, and Google’s Head of Data Center Economic and Community Development.

The state of Ohio has seen a number of recent major investments, including Intel who is in the process of building two semiconductor plants east of Columbus totaling $20 billion.

That project to build microchips, looks to make the U.S. more competitive in a market currently lead by China.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.