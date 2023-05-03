2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man found dead in car in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neigborhood

By Julia Bingel and Winnie Dortch
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Cleveland man was found dead inside his vehicle in Slavic Village Monday.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Cynquan Leggett.

According to officials, Leggett was located in a vacant lot in the 7200 block of Park Ave.

Cleveland police said Leggett was reported missing four days before his body was found.

Officers said Leggett was in the driver’s seat of his car and had been shot in the head. His car doors were locked.

Neighbor Teresa Davis said Leggett’s family members were in the neighborhood searching for answers.

“It had to be 20 of them, trying to get information, door to door. They were over there talking to the guy across the street. They were very upset,” said Davis.

At this time, there are no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

