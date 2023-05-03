2 Strong 4 Bullies
Massillon Police open investigation into death of 2-month-old boy

Massillon police cruiser
Massillon police cruiser(Source: Massillon police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Massillon Police confirmed an investigation is underway after a 2-month old boy died.

Officers and the Massillon Fire Department responded to an emergency call at approximately 7:40 p.m. on April 28 involving an unresponsive infant, according to MPD.

MPD said first responders arrived to find the 2-month-old boy still unresponsive.

They performed life saving measures and took him to the hospital, according to MPD.

Despite their efforts, he was unable to be revived and pronounced dead at the hospital, MPD confirmed.

His identity has not yet been released.

The cause of death is unknown, and Massillon Police opened an investigation into this incident.

