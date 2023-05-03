2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Rain finally ends tonight; 60s and 70s return soon

By Samantha Roberts
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:35 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A large upper level low pressure system has been plaguing our weather all week, bringing us rounds of rain, snow, and cold temperatures.

This system is finally moving away from us!

Any lingering showers will come to an end by 10:00 p.m., if not sooner than that.

Temperatures will fall into the low 40s overnight.

With the low pressure system just off to our east tomorrow, some cloud cover will hang around, especially in the morning.

The afternoon will bring a little more sunshine.

Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 50s.

It will be a few degrees cooler by Lake Erie.

Sunshine will return in full force by Friday.

Temperatures will soar into the 60s on Friday afternoon.

By this weekend, we’ll return to the 70s.

It’s going to be a gorgeous weekend!

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

