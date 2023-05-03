2 Strong 4 Bullies
Not the tax man, not the gas man, the Beer Guy: brewery fundraising for Cleveland beer slinger

The Jolly Scholar is raising money to help Les Flake pay his bills while he recovers
The Jolly Scholar is raising money to help Les Flake pay his bills while he recovers(Source: The Jolly Scholar GoFundMe)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland brewery is raising funds for Cleveland’s own Beer Guy.

The Jolly Scholar is raising money for Les “Beer Guy” Flake after his season selling beers was cut short.

In a post on Facebook, the brewery said Flake had slipped in his kitchen and tore his quadricep, keeping him from work for the next four months.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover some of Flake’s costs while he recovers.

