Not the tax man, not the gas man, the Beer Guy: brewery fundraising for Cleveland beer slinger

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland brewery is raising funds for Cleveland’s own Beer Guy.

The Jolly Scholar is raising money for Les “Beer Guy” Flake after his season selling beers was cut short.

In a post on Facebook, the brewery said Flake had slipped in his kitchen and tore his quadricep, keeping him from work for the next four months.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover some of Flake’s costs while he recovers.

