Not the tax man, not the gas man, the Beer Guy: brewery fundraising for Cleveland beer slinger
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland brewery is raising funds for Cleveland’s own Beer Guy.
The Jolly Scholar is raising money for Les “Beer Guy” Flake after his season selling beers was cut short.
In a post on Facebook, the brewery said Flake had slipped in his kitchen and tore his quadricep, keeping him from work for the next four months.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover some of Flake’s costs while he recovers.
