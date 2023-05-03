Ohio can’t bet on Alabama Crimson Tide baseball games after ‘suspicious activity,’ report says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Suspicious wagering activity” involving the University of Alabama baseball has halted Ohio licensed sportsbook betting on the team, ESPN reported.

ESPN said the suspicions arose on April 28 when the Crimson Tide took on the top-ranked LSU Tigers.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission prohibited any wagers on the Alabama baseball team effective immediately, according to ESPN.

