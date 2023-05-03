2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio can’t bet on Alabama Crimson Tide baseball games after ‘suspicious activity,’ report says

Alabama baseball file image
Alabama baseball file image(Source: Gray Television)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Suspicious wagering activity” involving the University of Alabama baseball has halted Ohio licensed sportsbook betting on the team, ESPN reported.

ESPN said the suspicions arose on April 28 when the Crimson Tide took on the top-ranked LSU Tigers.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission prohibited any wagers on the Alabama baseball team effective immediately, according to ESPN.

[ Ohio’s 1st month of legal sports betting was massive ]

[ Sports gambling scams on the rise since legalization in Ohio ]

