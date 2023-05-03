2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Planet Fitness will allow teens to work out at its gyms for free this summer

Planet Fitness is offering a free gym membership for teens this summer.
Planet Fitness is offering a free gym membership for teens this summer.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Planet Fitness says it wants to help keep kids healthy this summer by bringing back its High School Summer Pass program.

The summer program will allow teens to work out in its gyms for free.

High schoolers aged 14 through 19 are invited to come to any of the 2,400 fitness locations in the U.S. and Canada for free from May 15 to Aug. 31.

Eligible teens can visit Planet Fitness’ website to register for the program, which will allow them access to the gyms.

The company said teens under the age of 18 in the U.S. and 19 in Canada will have to register with a guardian either online or at one of its locations.

Planet Fitness said this will be the third year it has offered its summer pass program to help encourage teens to stay active.

According to the World Health Organization, children up to 17 years of age should get an average of 60 minutes per day of moderate to vigorous intensity physical activity to boost their physical and mental health.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Crystal Cespedes
Solon High School teacher unexpectedly dies at 40

Latest News

1 man dies after being shot in Akron bar parking lot, 2nd man injured
1 man dies after being shot in Akron bar parking lot, 2nd man injured
Ten Years Later: Gina, Amanda, and Michelle
Ten Years Later: Gina, Amanda, and Michelle
A memorial of balloons and teddy bears is placed at the home of Brittany Brewer in Henryetta,...
Oklahoma sex offender fatally shot 6, then killed self, official says
First responders are near the scene of an active shooting in Midtown Atlanta.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting, police say