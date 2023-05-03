Shooting in Cleveland’s Stockyards neighborhood sends 1 to hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center late Tuesday night after suffering a gunshot wound, Cleveland police say.

Cleveland EMS said they transported the victim from the 3000 block of West 54th Street in serious condition.

Officials say the man was shot in the shoulder.

The call came in around midnight Tuesday, police say.

The victims age could not be confirmed.

