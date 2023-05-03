2 Strong 4 Bullies
Shooting in Cleveland’s Stockyards neighborhood sends 1 to hospital

A man was transported to the hospital in serious condition due to a gunshot would to the...
A man was transported to the hospital in serious condition due to a gunshot would to the shoulder.(WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center late Tuesday night after suffering a gunshot wound, Cleveland police say.

Cleveland EMS said they transported the victim from the 3000 block of West 54th Street in serious condition.

Officials say the man was shot in the shoulder.

The call came in around midnight Tuesday, police say.

The victims age could not be confirmed.

