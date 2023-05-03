2 Strong 4 Bullies
Solon police search for missing endangered man

Michael R. Powidel
Michael R. Powidel((Source: Solon police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help locating a missing 40-year-old man.

Solon police said Michael R. Powidel suffers from mental health issues and is considered an endangered adult.

Powidel left his Arbordale Avenue house on foot Tuesday between 4:45 p.m. and 6 p.m.

His direction of travel and clothing description are not known at this time.

He is about approximately 5′10″ and 165 pounds.

