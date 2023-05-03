2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Three men missing from Willoughby, search continues

By Harry Boomer and Megan McSweeney
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby Police Department have not given up the search for three missing men.

Police are still looking for James Lohrey, Sean Luberger and Seth Burhenne.

Lohrey went missing 15 years ago in 2008.

Lt. John Begovic said Lohrey was a photographer and it was common for him to leave the country for months at a time and not tell anybody.

Lohrey’s car was later found in Maine with a laptop, debit card and clothing inside of it.

Police say he would be 75 today.

James Lohrey, Sean Luberger and Seth Burhenne have been missing for years from the Willoughby...
James Lohrey, Sean Luberger and Seth Burhenne have been missing for years from the Willoughby area(WOIO)

Seth Burhenne was 34 when he disappeared in 2017.

“He was last seen on or about June 1st of 2017 by his mother, said Begovic.

“He told her he was going to downtown Willoughby and she hasn’t seen him since. He informed them that he was headed over to West 25th in Cleveland to obtain some illegal drugs.”

At 50, Sean Luberger just disappeared. The mother of his child was the one to report him as missing.

“On the morning of June 25th, 2021 she woke up and he was gone. Through the investigation we do know he went back to Wickliffe, spoke with his boss, obtained his paycheck and then left,” Begovic said.

Willoughby police are hoping for the public’s help in finding these missing men.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Crystal Cespedes
Solon High School teacher unexpectedly dies at 40
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of

Latest News

Chaka Khan celebrates 50 years in music at Cleveland's Rock Hall
And the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees are....
The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees
2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees
FILE - Google announces its next investment in Ohio.
Google investing in Ohio with announcement
Shammas Malik was elected as the new Mayor of Akron Tuesday
Akron elects City Council member as new mayor