Three men missing from Willoughby, search continues

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby Police Department have not given up the search for three missing men.

Police are still looking for James Lohrey, Sean Luberger and Seth Burhenne.

Lohrey went missing 15 years ago in 2008.

Lt. John Begovic said Lohrey was a photographer and it was common for him to leave the country for months at a time and not tell anybody.

Lohrey’s car was later found in Maine with a laptop, debit card and clothing inside of it.

Police say he would be 75 today.

Seth Burhenne was 34 when he disappeared in 2017.

“He was last seen on or about June 1st of 2017 by his mother, said Begovic.

“He told her he was going to downtown Willoughby and she hasn’t seen him since. He informed them that he was headed over to West 25th in Cleveland to obtain some illegal drugs.”

At 50, Sean Luberger just disappeared. The mother of his child was the one to report him as missing.

“On the morning of June 25th, 2021 she woke up and he was gone. Through the investigation we do know he went back to Wickliffe, spoke with his boss, obtained his paycheck and then left,” Begovic said.

Willoughby police are hoping for the public’s help in finding these missing men.

