2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

U.S. Marshals seek community help in search for 2 juveniles

By Steven Hernandez
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Missing Child Unit is looking for tips that can help them locate two missing Northeast Ohio teenagers.

Thirteen-year-old Dominic Oakes and 17-year-old Harmony Gillen have been missing since April and February respectively.

“There’s definitely a difference between looking for an adult and looking for a critically missing our lost juvenile,” said Supervisory Deputy US Marshal Alex Rutter.

Oakes was last seen on April 4 in Bellevue, Ohio. “This was a case where he went to school and didn’t return home,” Rutter said.

Harmony Gillen was last seen in Youngstown on February 7 wearing a gray Mickey Mouse sweatshirt. Rutter explained Gillen is actually from Madison County. An example of just how extensive these kind of searches can become.

“You have a juvenile who may not be necessarily from that area that is now missing in an area that may not be known to them,” he said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these teens can contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-866-4-WANTED.

Rutter said no tip or clue is too small to share: “They still call in and those can end up being a very useful and a very large tip that kind of snowballs from there.”

As the U.S. Marshals continue their search, they’re reminding the community that they will work tirelessly in order to find anyone who’s missing.

“To recover a child and return them safely, I don’t think there’s many things that we find in our job that are much more rewarding than that,” Rutter said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Crystal Cespedes
Solon High School teacher unexpectedly dies at 40

Latest News

1 man dies after being shot in Akron bar parking lot, 2nd man injured
1 man dies after being shot in Akron bar parking lot, 2nd man injured
Ten Years Later: Gina, Amanda, and Michelle
Ten Years Later: Gina, Amanda, and Michelle
Woof Walk raises funds for Northeast Ohio SPCA to give dogs ‘New Leash on Life’ (Photos from...
Woof Walk raises funds for Northeast Ohio SPCA to give dogs ‘New Leash on Life’
Alabama baseball file image
Ohio can’t bet on Alabama Crimson Tide baseball games after ‘suspicious activity,’ report says