U.S. Marshals seek community help in search for 2 juveniles

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Missing Child Unit is looking for tips that can help them locate two missing Northeast Ohio teenagers.

Thirteen-year-old Dominic Oakes and 17-year-old Harmony Gillen have been missing since April and February respectively.

“There’s definitely a difference between looking for an adult and looking for a critically missing our lost juvenile,” said Supervisory Deputy US Marshal Alex Rutter.

Oakes was last seen on April 4 in Bellevue, Ohio. “This was a case where he went to school and didn’t return home,” Rutter said.

Harmony Gillen was last seen in Youngstown on February 7 wearing a gray Mickey Mouse sweatshirt. Rutter explained Gillen is actually from Madison County. An example of just how extensive these kind of searches can become.

“You have a juvenile who may not be necessarily from that area that is now missing in an area that may not be known to them,” he said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these teens can contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-866-4-WANTED.

Rutter said no tip or clue is too small to share: “They still call in and those can end up being a very useful and a very large tip that kind of snowballs from there.”

As the U.S. Marshals continue their search, they’re reminding the community that they will work tirelessly in order to find anyone who’s missing.

“To recover a child and return them safely, I don’t think there’s many things that we find in our job that are much more rewarding than that,” Rutter said.

