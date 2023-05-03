Woof Walk raises funds for Northeast Ohio SPCA to give dogs ‘New Leash on Life’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19th Annual Woof Walk on May 6 is anticipated to be bigger and better with more walkers, dogs, and vendors than ever before.

All funds raised from the “New Leash on Life” event directly benefit the Northeast Ohio SPCA Pet Shelter and and the animals in need.

The donations help the shelter buy dog and cat food, medications, surgical treatments, veterinary supplies, and fund the bi-weekly rescue missions with other pet shelters.

Registration costs $25 and ends at noon on May 5.

The walk will kick off at Edgewater Park in Cleveland, located at 6500 Cleveland Memorial Shoreway.

In-person registration begins at 8 a.m. and the three-mile walk gets underway at 9 a.m.

You do not need walk all three miles or even have a dog to participate in this event!

But the fun doesn’t end once the walk is over... dance around with tunes from the DJ, get pics taken with your pup with the photographer, visit vendors, check out the raffle prizes, and take part in pet contests until noon.

Prizes will be awarded to the individual and team who collect the most donations, as well as the team that recruits the most walkers.

19 News anchors Kelly Dobeck and Shannon Smith will once again be emcees for the event.

