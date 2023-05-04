14-year-old Cleveland boy reported missing
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on May 3 to help find missing 14-year-old Jeremiah Cole.
He was described by police as 6′ tall, 180 pounds, with red hair, and green eyes.
Police did not specify where or when he was last seen.
If you see Cole or know where he may be, call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police Non-Emergency line at 216-621-1234.
