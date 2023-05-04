2 Strong 4 Bullies
4 Northeast Ohio police officers killed in the line of duty, remembered at ceremony

Stock photo, U.S. flag at half-staff
(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will join law enforcement officers from around the state to honor Ohio police officers killed in the line of duty.

The annual ceremony is held at the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy in London, OH.

According to Yost, 829 Ohio officers lost their lives in the line of duty since 1823.

Thursday’s ceremony will pay special tribute to the eight peace officers who died from 2020-2022:

• Deputy Daniel J. Kin, Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office

• Deputy Matthew E. Yates, Clark County Sheriff’s Office

• Officer Dominic M. Francis, Bluffton Police Department

Agent John D. Stayrook, Medina County Drug Task Force

Agent John D. Stayrook died after contracting COVID-19 while assisting Brunswick police during a drug-related traffic stop in January 2022. He spent a couple of days at home but, when breathing became difficult, was rushed to the hospital, where he eventually was moved to the intensive care unit and put on a respirator.

Agent John D. Stayrook
Agent John D. Stayrook((Source: Ohio Attorney General))

Patrolman Sean E. Vandenberg, Lawrence Twp. Police Department

Patrolman VanDenberg died of COVID-19, which he contracted on Dec. 3, 2021, after arresting a man and transporting him to jail.

Patrolman Sean E. Vandenberg
Patrolman Sean E. Vandenberg((Source: Ohio Attorney General))

• Deputy Robert C. Mills, Butler County Sheriff’s Office

Officer Edward L. Stewart, Akron Police Department

Officer Stewart died at age 60 after a two-month battle with COVID-19. His death, one of the first serious COVID cases that the department experienced, was devastating.

Officer Edward L. Stewart
Officer Edward L. Stewart((Source; Ohio Attorney General))

Officer Kenneth C. Jones, Akron Police Department

Officer Jones was beginning a new chapter of his life when he was struck down by a heart attack.

Officer Kenneth C. Jones
Officer Kenneth C. Jones((Source: Ohio Attorney General))

The names of seven officers who died in the 1900′s will also be added to the memorial wall Thursday. Those include: six Dayton officers who died of the Spanish Flu in 1918 and Perry County Sheriff’s Deputy Herbert Minshull who was fatally shot while serving a warrant in 1945.

