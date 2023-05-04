72-year-old man hurt in Cleveland house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 72-year-old man was injured in a house fire in the city’s Glenville neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Cleveland firefighters were called out to the 9600 block of Thorn Ave. around 6:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center by Cleveland EMS.

19 News has learned the victim has serious injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

