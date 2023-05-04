2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

72-year-old man hurt in Cleveland house fire

Thorn Avenue fire
Thorn Avenue fire((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 72-year-old man was injured in a house fire in the city’s Glenville neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Cleveland firefighters were called out to the 9600 block of Thorn Ave. around 6:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center by Cleveland EMS.

19 News has learned the victim has serious injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Crystal Cespedes
Solon High School teacher unexpectedly dies at 40

Latest News

Police responded to a shooting on Jefferson Avenue Wednesday night
Shooting in Cleveland’s Jefferson neighborhood sends 1 to hospital, police say
Woof Walk raises funds for Northeast Ohio SPCA to give dogs ‘New Leash on Life’ (Photos from...
Woof Walk raises funds for Northeast Ohio SPCA to give dogs ‘New Leash on Life’
The FBI Director said in January that agents would work more closely with local law enforcement...
Could the feds step in to help crack down on gang violence in Cleveland?
Could the feds step in to help crack down on gang violence in Cleveland?
Could the feds step in to help crack down on gang violence in Cleveland?