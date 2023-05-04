$75,000 bond set for 1 of 3 family members accused in murder of woman on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of three family members accused in the murder of a 61-year-old woman pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Thursday.

The judge set bond at $75,000 for Lamika Hendon, 47.

Lamika Hendon ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Cleveland police said Hendon, her 66-year-old mom Dianna Hendon and her 24-year-old daughter Zabreah Hendnon killed Jemetta Cooper on April 12 at an apartment building in the 12700 block of Shaker Blvd.

Police said the women were arguing about Dianna Hendon being evicted.

Lamika Hendon is charged with aggravated murder.

Dianna Hendon is charged with murder.

Zabreah Hendon is charged with aggravated murder.

All three women are scheduled to return to court on May 15.

Lamika Hendon is a bus driver with the Bedford City Schools.

Below is a statement from the Bedford City School District:

We are aware of a recent incident that occurred with an employee, outside of our district and in no way affiliated with our schools or their employment with our schools. We cannot comment on an ongoing criminal matter, but the District is taking all appropriate measures, including placing the individual on leave consistent with ODE and Board policies. The individual will not be allowed on school property during the pendency of the criminal matter and the District is weighing all options at this time.

