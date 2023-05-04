Body of missing East Cleveland man recovered in Lake Erie

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a missing 33-year-old East Cleveland man was found in Lake Erie at the East 55th Street Marina.

East Cleveland police said Thaddeus Coleman’s body was discovered by a fisherman on April 29 and positively identified on May 3.

Coleman was last seen at his home on Beersford Road around 8 p.m. on April 14 and was reported missing by his mom on April 15.

Thaddeus Coleman ((Source: East Cleveland police))

“We would like to give our condolences to the family and friends of Thaddeus Coleman and wished for a more positive outcome. If you were in the area of the East 55th Street Marina and have information relative to this incident, please contact the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at (216)-681-2162 or (216)-451-1234,” said East Cleveland police.

