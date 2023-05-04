2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns offseason workout dates announced

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson tosses grass to check the wind direction during the...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson tosses grass to check the wind direction during the NFL football team's training camp, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)(AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns offseason is quickly coming to a close.

The NFL announced offseason workout dates for teams and Cleveland’s will be:

Rookie Minicamp:

May 12-14

OTA Offseason Workouts:

May 23-25, June 1-2

Mandatory Minicamp:

June 6-8

As per Article 21 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, each club’s official, voluntary nine-week offseason program is conducted in three phases:

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

Training camp dates have not been announced but the Browns are expected to begin in mid-July with one week of camp taking place at the Greenbriar resort in West Virginia, ahead of the team’s appearance in the Hall of Fame Game Aug. 5.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

