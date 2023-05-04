2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Hopkins on shortlist for next Frontier Airlines crew base

Frontier Airlines will launch a new seasonal nonstop service from Cleveland Hopkins...
Frontier Airlines will launch a new seasonal nonstop service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico(MGN)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Frontier Airlines’ presence at Cleveland Hopkins Airport could be getting bigger.

The budget airline has confirmed to 19 News that Cleveland is “under consideration” to be a crew base for pilots, flight attendants and other employees.

According to aviation expert Michael Boyd, the decision to put a crew base in Cleveland could lead to even more flights from Frontier to and from Hopkins Airport. A base would mean hundreds of employees would call Cleveland home while flying around the country on Frontier flights.

When asked for comment, Frontier would not specify anything more than the initial discussions that Cleveland could be a base. Boyd said that, when a base is decided, typically more flight paths are added to allow workers to get more routes. This comes as new flights for Frontier are starting next week.

It is unknown right now when a decision could come.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

