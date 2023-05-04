Elyria Catholic investigating alleged antisemitic remark from lacrosse player

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland released a statement Thursday following allegations that an Elyria Catholic co-ed lacrosse player made an anti-Semitic remark toward the Orange High School lacrosse team.

Elyria Catholic High School is actively investigating the situation and speaking with School personnel from Orange High School, officials say.

The diocese says the school will take appropriate disciplinary action as warranted once all the facts are known.

In a statement from the diocese, it says that Elyria Catholic High School and the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland categorically condemn antisemitism of any kind.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.