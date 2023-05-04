2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Employees at Cleveland daycare not aware child left the center alone, almost hit by car

By Winnie Dortch
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local mother is frustrated and angry after her child wandered off from the daycare, ending up on the street.

The daycare workers allegedly had no idea the child left.

Five-year-old Giovanna Risely is autistic. He suffers from an attention-deficit-hyperactivity disorder.

Wednesday morning, he left the daycare without supervision.

He was walking down the street alone in the rain.

“He is my only kid, anything could have happened to my kid. Thank god there was a guardian angel watching over my kid,” Malika Risely said.

Risely said Giovanni was almost by a car.

“He caused a three car collision.”

Giovanni attends Brilliant Beginnings in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

Risely dropped him off around 8:30 a.m. She was five minutes away from work when she received a call from her friend, who also has a child at the same daycare.

“They didn’t want to tell you because they didn’t want to freak you out, but they loss your son and he is missing. Immediately my heart dropped to my stomach,” Risely said.

She turned around and called police. It wasn’t too long before they found him.

“When I got there he was in an ambulance,” she said.

Risely said the daycare has not contacted her since the incident. They also didn’t offer an apology.

“They haven’t talked to me at all, they haven’t said anything to me,” Risely said.

19 News reporter Winnie Dortch went to the daycare to ask what happened. One employee came to the door and said “no comment”.

We also pulled the daycare’s most recent state inspection report from April 18, 2023.

It says children were left unattended more than once and childcare staff were using mirrors to view children in another room.

The state requires children to be supervised and within sight and hearing of child care staff member at all times.

“Knowing what I know now, after the inspection, it makes me sick to my stomach, he would have been gone,” Risely said.

Risely said she is disappointed the daycare didn’t tell her Giovanni was missing and she had to find out from a friend.

“Why wouldn’t you want to tell me, you didn’t want to tell me for what, for what reason. That makes no sense. My kid could have gotten killed,” Risely said.

Giovanni is at home with his mother until she can figure out who can care for him properly so she can go to work and provide.

“I don’t want him to go to anymore daycares. I am done,” Risely said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Crystal Cespedes
Solon High School teacher unexpectedly dies at 40

Latest News

Property stolen from secured Parma Planet Fitness lockers, police say
Property stolen from secured Parma Planet Fitness lockers, police say
Kathy Parisi went missing back in 1997.
What happened to Kathy Parisi, missing for 26 years?
Nancy Ruiz, Gina DeJesus' mother, cries as she recalls the very first thing her daughter said...
For Gina DeJesus’ mother, tears still come easy even after 10 years
How Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies are using technology to find missing people
How Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies are using technology to find missing people