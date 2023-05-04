Employees at Cleveland daycare not aware child left the center alone, almost hit by car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local mother is frustrated and angry after her child wandered off from the daycare, ending up on the street.

The daycare workers allegedly had no idea the child left.

Five-year-old Giovanna Risely is autistic. He suffers from an attention-deficit-hyperactivity disorder.

Wednesday morning, he left the daycare without supervision.

He was walking down the street alone in the rain.

“He is my only kid, anything could have happened to my kid. Thank god there was a guardian angel watching over my kid,” Malika Risely said.

Risely said Giovanni was almost by a car.

“He caused a three car collision.”

Giovanni attends Brilliant Beginnings in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

Risely dropped him off around 8:30 a.m. She was five minutes away from work when she received a call from her friend, who also has a child at the same daycare.

“They didn’t want to tell you because they didn’t want to freak you out, but they loss your son and he is missing. Immediately my heart dropped to my stomach,” Risely said.

She turned around and called police. It wasn’t too long before they found him.

“When I got there he was in an ambulance,” she said.

Risely said the daycare has not contacted her since the incident. They also didn’t offer an apology.

“They haven’t talked to me at all, they haven’t said anything to me,” Risely said.

19 News reporter Winnie Dortch went to the daycare to ask what happened. One employee came to the door and said “no comment”.

We also pulled the daycare’s most recent state inspection report from April 18, 2023.

It says children were left unattended more than once and childcare staff were using mirrors to view children in another room.

The state requires children to be supervised and within sight and hearing of child care staff member at all times.

“Knowing what I know now, after the inspection, it makes me sick to my stomach, he would have been gone,” Risely said.

Risely said she is disappointed the daycare didn’t tell her Giovanni was missing and she had to find out from a friend.

“Why wouldn’t you want to tell me, you didn’t want to tell me for what, for what reason. That makes no sense. My kid could have gotten killed,” Risely said.

Giovanni is at home with his mother until she can figure out who can care for him properly so she can go to work and provide.

“I don’t want him to go to anymore daycares. I am done,” Risely said.

