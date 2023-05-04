How Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies are using technology to find missing people

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - When someone goes missing, the clock starts ticking. Police say every second counts.

The quicker people report someone missing, the sooner the police can get to work.

The Southeast Area Law Enforcement Task Force (SEALE) is a collaboration of Police Departments which include Bedford, Bedford Hts, Garfield Hts, Maple Hts, Solon, Oakwood and Walton Hills.

Together the police officers, dispatchers and fire/paramedics join together to form the SWAT Team, Bomb Unit, Crisis Intervention Team (CIT), Special Communication Unit (SCU), Special Tactical Operations Rescue Medics (STORM), Child Abduction Response Team (CART), and the SEALE Training Academy.

In addition, these Departments join together through the SEALE Narcotics Task Force to fight the war on drugs.

19 News spoke with the Missing Person Unit, whose mission is to bring the missing home safely.

“Parents know everyone knows when something is just off. This person should have called me right now. This is wrong,” said Bedford Police Sgt. Mark Witkiewicz.

The special team demonstrated how they use technology like drones with thermal imaging, and other resources to speed up the process to find a missing person.

“We’re using more technology by the day. Stuff like even social media, a huge bonus for us. Knowing their social for their handles for the Snapchat, Tik Tok, and Instagram, that’s all very beneficial for us,” said Witkiewicz.

This team practices different scenarios of a missing person every other month.

They said they’ve helped find more than 100 people.

Law enforcement said emerging technology like facial recognition could be the future of helping locate missing people.

