Mowed down Cleveland hairstylist on survival, recovery: ‘I’m alive, that’s all I know, I’m alive’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kellie Brown is nothing short of a miracle and behind her smile, you wouldn’t imagine the pain she endures everyday.

“I feel like a very hurtful miracle because I am waiting for this pain to stop,” said Brown. “Everything hurts. Lots of medication and lots of medication that makes me feel unlike myself.”

Cleveland police said on Feb. 11, Brown was run over by another woman outside PM Junction Tavern on W. 130th Street and Carrington Avenue.

The hairdresser is now living at a nursing home in Brunswick. She said she has brain damage, broken bones and is not sure when she will ever get out of this wheelchair.

She told 19 News she does not remember much of that night.

“Not a single thing. I remember walking into the place and that’s it,” said Brown.

Brown and the accused driver, Megan Delaney, were at the bar together and left together.

Megan Delaney (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)

Police said as they were leaving, Delaney ran over Brown, then reversed the S-U-V and ran over her a second time. Brown was left lying in the middle of the road.

“I’m alive. That’s all I know, I’m alive and I don’t plan on going any further than alive,” said Brown.

Delaney has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is expected back in court on May 11.

“I hope you get what you deserve,” said Brown of Delaney.

