LEGO-themed burger joint coming soon to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A LEGO-themed burger joint will soon be making its way to Cleveland.

Brick Burger announced Thursday a partnership with the iconic brand to offer a limited-time experience at a pop-up location on Carnegie Avenue.

The LEGO-themed immersive restaurant will be open to the public from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, Brick Burger said.

Offerings will include beef, chicken and veggie sandwich options.

Tickets are available online now for $47 each.

