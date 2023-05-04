LEGO-themed burger joint coming soon to Cleveland
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A LEGO-themed burger joint will soon be making its way to Cleveland.
Brick Burger announced Thursday a partnership with the iconic brand to offer a limited-time experience at a pop-up location on Carnegie Avenue.
The LEGO-themed immersive restaurant will be open to the public from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, Brick Burger said.
Offerings will include beef, chicken and veggie sandwich options.
Tickets are available online now for $47 each.
