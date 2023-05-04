U.S. Marshals arrest homicide suspect in Euclid apartment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a man Thursday morning who was wanted for two separate homicides.

Police say 22-year-old Malik Blackwell was reportedly involved in the January 23 shooting death of 61-year-old Timothy Nash and the April 7 shooting death of 40-year-old Anthony Norman.

Police responded to a home in the 2300 block of East 61st Street January 23 where Nash was found with multiple gunshot wounds, officials say.

Police say Blackwell was named a suspect after Norman was found with multiple gunshot wounds lying in a driveway in the 4900 block of Anson Avenue.

Members of the task force have been searching for Blackwell since the January homicide, officials say.

Officers tracked him down to an apartment in Euclid where he was taken into custody early Thursday morning.

